Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Holy Wonder

This week, Timothy Ellis, intern minister of the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, will share about the holy wonder in each of us as we approach the holiday season. We’ll also explore taking on an Advent practice (similar to Lent but taking on a spiritual practice instead of giving something up).

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service December 4th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Fr. Shawn Carty Called to Ascension; CASA Ingathering at Ascension

The Vestry of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension is pleased to announce that Fr. Shawn Carty has accepted the invitation to become Ascension’s new spiritual leader beginning Dec. 11. Fr. Shawn has 25 years of parish ministry in Washington, Idaho and New Jersey, nine years of which were in Hailey, Idaho. Fr. Shawn and his wife Jeanne have one adult daughter.

During the month of December, Ascension will be decorating the Christmas tree in the gathering area with hats, scarves, mittens and other warm items to be donated to Court Appointed Special Advocates for the children they serve. CASA serves children who have been abused or neglected, many of whom come into the court system with very little clothing.

The community is welcomed to celebrate Morning Prayer at 9 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 4. In these four weeks leading up to Christmas, we will prepare ourselves to welcome Jesus Christ into our lives again. Masks are optional for worship. Fellowship will follow the service in the parish hall.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.