Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Bishop Tharakan at Ascension

Sunday worship at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will be Holy Eucharist celebrated by the Rt. Reverend Jos Tharakan, XIV Bishop of Idaho, at 9 a.m. Sunday. Childcare may be available, though children are welcome in the worship service. A fellowship potluck will follow the service.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

A Discussion Service at UU

We welcome back the Summer Salon, a casual discussion on selected readings and how they affect our lives. Salons are a happy blend of worship gatherings and religious exploration sessions. Our topic Sunday will be the poem “First they came …” by the German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller (1892–1984).

“First they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me”

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service July 3.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

