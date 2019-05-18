Methodists host yard sale
RUPERT — The annual multi-family church yard sale for the Rupert United Methodist Church will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1 on the front lawn of the church, 605 H St.
This is the place to meet and greet friends you haven’t seen in awhile or make new friends. For more information, call 208-436-3354.
Feed My Sheep is today at the Mustard Seed
TWIN FALLS — The Feed My Sheep outreach team from the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will provide a hot meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mustard Seed, 204 Main St. N., Twin Falls. All who are in need of a hot meal and companionship are welcome. There is no charge for the meal.
Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., with the Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck presiding. Child care for infants to five-year-olds will be available from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Following the service during coffee hour, representatives of Voices Against Violence will explain more about their program ministering to victims of abuse and violence. All are welcome.
“Living the Questions,” an adult video and discussion program, will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls.
The handwork group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Bible Study meets from 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays, discussing the Bible readings and themes for the upcoming Sunday, led by the Rev. Rob Schoeck.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Always the beautiful answer for Unitarian Universalists
TWIN FALLS — Poet e. e. cummings once said, “Always the beautiful answer that asks a more beautiful question.” In some ways, this statement is at the heart of Unitarian Universalism, which believes that truth is constantly unfolding in a world we will never totally understand but before which we can stand in reverence and faith, called to our best selves.
In this, her last sermon to the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, the Rev. Elizabeth L. Greene will reflect upon the answers and questions that arise in religious homes.
The public is welcome to hear Greene speak at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible.
Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.