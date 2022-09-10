Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

From where we came

Who are the Unitarian Universalists? That’s just one of the questions that is often asked about this religion. The roots of both Unitarianism and Universalism reach back to the dawning years of the Christian church. In 1961, these two traditions combined in the US to form the Unitarian Universalist Association. Today, the UU faith has evolved from the very earliest days to honor eight Principles used to guide us in our lives.

We continue to work for justice today in ways that resonate with those Principles, from protecting our environment to welcoming and standing up for the full rights of all people regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, immigration status or religion. Please join us as we discuss the history of Unitarian Universalism.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service September 10th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Pet food ingathering at Ascension; Drumming resumes

During the month of September, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will collect pet food for the Magic Valley Humane Society/Twin Falls Animal Shelter. The greatest need is for dog and cat food. Cash donations will be used for veterinary care.

All are welcome for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. Sunday. Childcare may be available; children are welcome in the worship service. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service. Services are online as well as in person. To view, go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

“Drums Not Tums” djembe drumming has reopened, meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, September 12. Enter by the southeast door off the courtyard. No charge for the class. Drums are available for playing.

Learn easy patterns, pound on a drumhead, reduce stress and laugh a lot. For questions, contact Paula at 208-961-1349. Djembe drumming will meet regularly at 6 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of the month.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Game night at Jerome United Methodist Church

Jerome United Methodist Church invites the community for an open house and game night at their church. It will be held from 7-9 p.m., Saturday, September 17. The church is located at 211 S. Buchanan in Jerome.

Stop by and see the inside of the church, take time to play a board game or two and enjoy treats.