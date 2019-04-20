Easter celebration at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Easter with the Flowering of the Cross and Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N. The Rev. Rob Schoeck will preside. Congregants are invited to bring flowers from home to decorate the Easter cross.
Child care for children 5 and younger will be available at 8:45 a.m. until after worship. An Easter coffee hour will follow the service, as well as an Easter Egg Hunt. Children are invited to bring their own Easter baskets. Ascension Café will not meet this week.
Drums Not Tums will be held from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the church. For questions or if you need a drum supplied, call 208-961-1349.
Knit-Us-Together, the handwork group, meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays to work on prayer shawls, baby blankets and hats to donate or on individual handwork projects.
Bible study will not be held Thursday.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Kimberly Methodists hold Easter events
KIMBERLY — Crossroads United Methodist Church will hold its Easter service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 131 Syringa Ave. An Egg-stravaganza Easter Egg Hunt will follow worship at noon. All children are welcome for fun and surprises.
Special music will be provided by Strings Attached. For more information, call 208-423-4311.
Unitarian Universalists celebrate Easter and Earth Day
TWIN FALLS — Celebrate Easter and Earth Day with the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls, with an intergenerational service.
Karen Fothergill will lead this event with thoughts about Easter, Earth Day and the blessings of spring — the season of rebirth. There will be songs, a play and a musical performance by the children. A children’s Easter Egg Hunt will follow.
Earth Day, founded in 1970 and now a global celebration, is Monday. It is sometimes extended into Earth Week, with a full seven days of activities focused on green living.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Rupert Methodists host Easter Sunrise Service
RUPERT — The Rupert United Methodist Church will offer its Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday at the Paul Cemetery Chapel. The Easter worship service with Communion will be at 11 a.m. at the church, 605 H St. with a message from the Rev. Madden. An Easter egg hunt will follow during Hospitality Time.
The community is welcome to attend these events. For more information, call 208-436-3354.
Hollister Presbyterians begin Easter with breakfast
HOLLISTER — Easter events at the Hollister Presbyterian Church will begin with a breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 2461 Central Ave. The Easter service will be at 11 a.m. with a message from the Rev. Jim Sommer. An Easter Egg Hunt for the children will follow worship.
Visitors are welcome at all the activities. For more information, call Linda at 208-733-9183.
Easter activities at Magic Valley Bible Church
TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Bible Church will hold its Easter service at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 204 Main Ave. W., to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus through music and the preaching of the Word. Church youth will lead worship. The sermon will be “Jesus: The Resurrection and the Life,” taken from John 11:25–26.
There will be a potluck meal following the service. For more information, call 208-733-5248 or email mvbc@mvbibletf.org.
Twin Falls Methodists hold Easter events
TWIN FALLS — The United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E., will host four uplifting events on Easter Sunday:
- 7 to 7:45 a.m. — Sunrise celebration of Easter and Earth Day at Shoshone Falls with music, standing yoga/meditation and reflections on new life and growth
- 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. — Easter and Earth Day celebration at the church with music, Communion and hope. Learn, plant something and connect
- 4 to 5 p.m. — Easter and Earth Day music and yoga at the church with Jenny Hanson, Skyler Rienstra and friends to celebrate new life and growth
- 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Easter and Earth Day group meditation to foster thankfulness
For more information, call 208-733-5872 or email etha@twin.church.
Our Savior Lutherans begin Easter with breakfast
TWIN FALLS — Our Savior Lutheran Church will host a continental breakfast before worship Sunday at the church, 464 Carriage Lane N.
The Rev. Anne Palma will lead a special Easter service at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to share in this joyful Easter message to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Immediately after worship, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt for the children on the church lawn.
Magic Valley Ministries offers Easter activities
BUHL — All who are interested in experiencing a classic Christian Easter celebration in a casual style are welcome to attend the United Methodist churches of Buhl, Filer, Hagerman, Jerome and Wendell.
A community Easter Sunrise Service will be at 7 a.m. on the lawn of the Filer United Methodist Church, 318 Union Ave. Breakfast will be served after the service in the church.
Easter worship celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ will be held at all churches. The Rev. Mike Hollomon will lead worship at 9:30 a.m. in Hagerman and at 11:30 a.m. in Buhl. At 9:30 a.m., the Rev. Penny Hodges will be in Wendell and also at 11 a.m. in Filer. A celebration service of scripture and Easter music will be held at 11:30 a.m. in Jerome at 211 S. Buchanan St.
For more information, call 208-324-2981 or email ummvmoffice@gmail.com.
Celebrate Faith in Christ Through Music
BURLEY — The community is invited to attend the 18th Celebration of Faith in Christ Through Music at 7 p.m. April 28 at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd., Burley. The program will showcase seven different churches and three different schools.
Presenters will include the Catholic Spanish Choir, Rupert and Burley Methodist choirs, Declo High School Trendsetters and regional men’s and regional primary choirs from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To complete the program, there will be a Catholic vocal solo, Mountain View Worship Band, Burley High School boys quartet and Minico High School Chamber Orchestra.
It will be a wonderful night of music celebrating Christ and his life. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
Buhl hosts National Day of Prayer event
BUHL — Now is the time to pray for America. A National Day of Prayer event will be at 6 p.m. May 2 at the Buhl High School football field, Seventh Ave. N. and Main St.
On this day, the Christian church will lay aside denominational differences and ask God to bless this nation and people. Prayer builds bridges between opposing persons and even political parties.
For more information, call 208-731-4859.
