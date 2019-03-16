Nilsen gives concert in Jerome
JEROME — Oregon pianist John Nilsen will be in concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the United Methodist Church, 211 S. Buchanan St., Jerome. He is one of the Pacific Northwest’s most successful performance artists and has performed around the world.
The concert is free. For more information, call 208-324-2981 or email ummvmoffice@gmail.com.
Mass on the mountain
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will offer Holy Communion at an outdoor service at noon Sunday at Magic Mountain Ski Resort, south of Hansen. The public is invited to enjoy the beauty of God’s creation during worship.
A worship service of Holy Communion will also be celebrated at 9 a.m. at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Nursery care for children younger than five years will begin at 8:45 a.m. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.
The knitting group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Bible study takes place from 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays.
Thursdays in Lent will continue with a short worship service of Evening Prayer at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by Soup Supper at 6 p.m. Lenten Study, “God for Us: Rediscovering the Meaning of Lent and Easter” will follow from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome for any part of the evening. A free-will offering will be appreciated for the Soup Supper.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Unitarian Universalists ponder: journey or destination?
TWIN FALLS — Everyone acknowledges that we are all on a life journey. We make plans for our physical, emotional, mental and spiritual welfare — often setting goals for ourselves: a degree or certificate, financial ease, inner peace, a family.
We aim for these destinations at the same time we are traveling, of course. It is popular to say “It is the journey that counts,” but is that strictly true? If it is, what does it mean?
Rev. Elizabeth L. Greene and the congregation invite you to attend this journey at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
