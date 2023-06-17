Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Exploring the 6th Principle

One of the boldest Unitarian Universalist Principles is our 6th Principle —“The goal of world community with peace, liberty, and justice for all.”

This Sunday join CSI political science professor and MVUUF member Perri Gardner for an exploration of this bold goal. Together we will consider the challenges to a true “world community” and learn about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR, 1948) which strives to create “peace, liberty and justice for all.” Finally, we will take action to protect human rights by exploring Amnesty International’s Write for Rights campaign.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed (or none at all), immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible (in rear).

