Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Hollister Presbyterian Church annual meeting
The Hollister Presbyterian Church will be holding its annual congregational meeting Sunday. Everyone is invited to attend a potluck following the 11 a.m. worship service with the annual meeting to follow. Visitors are welcome and invited to attend.
The church is at 2461 Central Avenue in Hollister. For more information, contact Linda at 208-733-9183.
Online service: ‘Those people’
In these politically polarized times, we know that we must hold politicians accountable for their breaches of trust before unity can be possible. But what about when “those people” are OUR people — people we love? How can we keep our relationships while navigating profound political differences?
The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will discuss this Sunday.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online at 10:30 a.m.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.
Neighbors in Need ingathering at Ascension
During February, Ascension Episcopal Church will collect nonperishable food items to stock their Neighbors in Need food pantry. Food is distributed monthly to the Twin Falls School District for distribution to local families through the school food pantries.
Food items which are most needed are: tuna, boxed macaroni and cheese, canned fruit and vegetables, soup with meat, chili, oatmeal packets, Cheerios, pasta and pasta sauce. To coordinate delivery of a donation during the week, please contact the church office, 208-733-1248. The office is open Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Online worship of Holy Eucharist can be viewed at 5 p.m. Saturday. Click the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” The livestream will start 10 minutes before the hour, with the service beginning promptly on the hour. For later viewing, the service is posted on the YouTube channel.
Wednesday night Christian Education is held on Zoom at 7 p.m. On Feb. 10, Canon Lauren Schoeck will lead the second part of a two-session Digital Instructed Eucharist, focusing on the Service of the Table. On Wednesday nights beginning Feb. 24 , classes will focus on Lenten meditations and discussion. Other online worship, study and fellowship offerings are available; watch the church’s webpage for more information. Call the church office for the Zoom links for these offerings.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.