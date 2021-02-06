Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Please join us online at 10:30 a.m.

For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.

Neighbors in Need ingathering at Ascension

During February, Ascension Episcopal Church will collect nonperishable food items to stock their Neighbors in Need food pantry. Food is distributed monthly to the Twin Falls School District for distribution to local families through the school food pantries.

Food items which are most needed are: tuna, boxed macaroni and cheese, canned fruit and vegetables, soup with meat, chili, oatmeal packets, Cheerios, pasta and pasta sauce. To coordinate delivery of a donation during the week, please contact the church office, 208-733-1248. The office is open Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Online worship of Holy Eucharist can be viewed at 5 p.m. Saturday. Click the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” The livestream will start 10 minutes before the hour, with the service beginning promptly on the hour. For later viewing, the service is posted on the YouTube channel.