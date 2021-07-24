Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

“‘Unitarian’: Insult? Outdated?”

Our visiting minister, Rev. Jenny Peek, brings us her reflection on the evolution of our Unitarian tradition. How do we describe ourselves and our spiritual home in relevant ways today? Join us this Sunday for worship and fellowship!

Our service will be both in person at our location Sunday 160 9th Avenue East in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for Zoom sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service July 18th.”

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

For further information please call 208-410-8904 or mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit our website: magicvalleyUU.org

