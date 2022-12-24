Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Services

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship welcomes you to our 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight service. We especially welcome visitors to join us for this time of holiday reflection and connection. The service includes time for reflection, singing and candle lighting.

Join us also 10 a.m., Christmas morning for our regular Sunday service as we explore a fun retelling of the Christmas story.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service December 25th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Christmas Celebrations at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate a choral family Christmas Eve service with Holy Communion, beginning at 5 p.m., today, Dec. 24th. All are welcome to join us in celebrating Christ’s birth. There will be no nursery, but children are welcomed to the service.

On Christmas Day, Holy Communion will be celebrated at 9 a.m.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Candlelight Worship at United Methodist Church

The United Methodist Magic Valley Ministries churches invite the members of our communities to join us for Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship. We welcome all to join us for a traditional Christmas Eve church celebration featuring the story of Jesus’ birth, Christmas carols, a short message, and candle lighting.

All services will be held today, December 24th. Pastor Penny Hodges will lead worship at Buhl United Methodist Church at 2:30 p.m. and Hagerman United Methodist church at 4 p.m.

A service to use at home is available at our website magicvalleyministries.com.

The United Methodist Churches of Buhl, Hagerman, Wendell, and Jerome share ministry and mission in rural Magic Valley. Sunday worship times beginning January 1, 2023, are:

9 a.m. at Buhl UMC

10:15 a.m. at Hagerman UMC on the first and second Sundays of each month

10:15 a.m. at Wendell UMC on the third and fourth Sundays of each month

11:30 a.m. at Jerome UMC

Worship is casual and relaxed with a liturgical formal and hymns; come as you are.