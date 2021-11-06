Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Harvest dinner

St. Nicholas Catholic Women will hold their harvest dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Nicholas Parish Hall, 802 F St. in Rupert.

Traditional turkey dinner will be served with all the trimmings! Homemade pies included. Take out will be available.

Price per adult is $12 and children 6 – 12 are $5.

There will be a gift shop with homemade items and food along with gift baskets.

Faith Over Fear

In frightening times, we sometimes find it difficult to know who or what to trust. Can our emotions be trusted? What does it mean to have faith, and where shall we put our faith?

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service November 7th.”

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible [in rear]. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

The Rescue Story Tour

Two-time Grammy winner Zach Williams with special guests We The Kingdom and Cain bring the Rescue Story Tour to Lighthouse Church in Twin Falls on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the church, 960 Eastland Drive. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $40 for early access and $20 for groups and are available at eventbrite.com.

Part of a 40-city tour, concertgoers will get to hear many of Williams’ popular songs like his recent top-charting and Grammy-winning “There Was Jesus” along with longtime favorites such as “Chain Breaker,” “Old Church Choir,” and “Fear Is A Liar,” as well as newer hits such as “Rescue Story,” the No. 1 single “Less Like Me,” “Stand My Ground,” “The Struggle,” and many more.

