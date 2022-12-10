Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Christmas is in the Air

Christmas is in the air as the third Sunday of Advent reminds us to wait in hopeful anticipation of the joy and celebrations to come. Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for a service that celebrates the holiday season through song and story-telling.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service December 11th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Nativity Display at Ascension

The community is invited to stop by Ascension Episcopal Church today and enjoy a Nativity Display to add to the spirit of the Advent season. The display will be open to the public from 1-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10th.

Please also join us for Holy Eucharist 9 a.m., Sunday Dec. 11th, with our new priest, Fr. Shawn Carty celebrating. Masks are optional for worship. Fellowship will follow the service in the parish hall.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

During the month of December, Ascension will be decorating the Christmas tree in the gathering area with hats, scarves, mittens, and other warm items to be donated to Court Appointed Special Advocates for the children they serve. CASA serves children who have been abused or neglected, many of whom come into the court system with very little clothing.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.