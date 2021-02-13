Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

In-person Episcopal worship resumes; Ash Wednesday

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will resume in person worship this weekend, with Holy Communion at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service. Following each service, drive through communion will be offered curbside in the front circle of the church, from 6 to 6:30 Saturday evening and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.

For those remaining at home, a livestream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel approximately 12 hours after the scheduled service.