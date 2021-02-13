Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

In-person Episcopal worship resumes; Ash Wednesday
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will resume in person worship this weekend, with Holy Communion at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service. Following each service, drive through communion will be offered curbside in the front circle of the church, from 6 to 6:30 Saturday evening and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.
For those remaining at home, a livestream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel approximately 12 hours after the scheduled service.
Ash Wednesday will be observed in person with Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Drive through Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion will be offered curbside in the front circle of the church from noon to 1 p.m. The 11 a.m. worship service will be livestreamed for those wanting to participate in the service remotely.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online service: ‘The world’s on fire (and we still fall in love)’
After almost a year of pandemic life, some days may feel almost normal, while others still bring us to our knees. Drawing upon the poetry of Rainer, Maria Rilke and her own spiritual practice of music-making, Unitarian Universalist Rev. Erin Walter of Wildflower Church in Austin, Texas, will reflect on how we may endure ongoing isolation and struggle while also embracing moments of love and joy along the way.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.