Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Growing in personal wisdom

As we move through life, it is important that we not become complacent with the knowledge we have acquired. The idea of being life-long learners is essential to our continued growth as individuals and also our growth as community.

In a world where access to information is readily available, are we becoming more wise? Are we approaching all of this information in ways that are beneficial to our own growth? What things can we learn about the accumulation of knowledge and how to turn that successfully into wisdom?

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Child care is available.

Please continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who may need it.

Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls.

For more information, call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Valley House Ingathering at Ascension

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}