Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Growing in personal wisdom
As we move through life, it is important that we not become complacent with the knowledge we have acquired. The idea of being life-long learners is essential to our continued growth as individuals and also our growth as community.
In a world where access to information is readily available, are we becoming more wise? Are we approaching all of this information in ways that are beneficial to our own growth? What things can we learn about the accumulation of knowledge and how to turn that successfully into wisdom?
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Child care is available.
Please continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who may need it.
Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls.
For more information, call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
Valley House Ingathering at Ascension
You have free articles remaining.
During March, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will collect non-perishable food and household items for residents of Valley House, Magic Valley’s only homeless shelter. Established in 1995, Valley House provides shelter to highly motivated, low income residents, and facilitates their self-sufficiency with nutrition and educational programs as well as a transitional housing program. A list of needed items can be found in the gathering area at the church.
A Sunday service of Holy Communion will be held at 9 a.m. celebrated by Father Rob Schoeck. Nursery care for children under 5 years is available from 8:45 a.m. until after the service. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.
Registration for the Contemplative Prayer Lenten Retreat to be held at Ascension on March 14 will close on March 9. Cost is $30; participation is limited. See Ascension’s website, ascension.episcopalidaho.org, for more information about this one-day retreat.
On Monday, Djembe Drumming with Paula Dodd meets from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Doors open at 6:35 p.m. Contact Paula, 208-961-1349, if you need a drum supplied.
Thursdays in Lent, a mid-week evening program of fellowship, reflection and prayer, will continue on March 12. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., participants will eat, learn and worship in the parish hall. Child care will be provided. All are welcome. Come as you are, bring what you can to share in a potluck meal.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org, or call 208-733-1248.
Crossroads United Methodist Church marks Lent with special music
Crossroads United Methodist Church will celebrate the second Sunday of Lent with special music by John Nilsen, pianist and guitarist recording artist. Join us and enjoy his talented gift of music at 10:30 a.m. worship.
The church is at 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly. Call 208-423-4311 for more information.