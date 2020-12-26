 Skip to main content
Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events
Church news

Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Pews sit ready for members at the new Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship building in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Online service: ‘I can’t listen when my fists are clenched’

Whether or not anyone actually cheers when 2020 ends, we likely won’t shed many tears at its passing. Yet so many tears have we shed for the pain and suffering these many months have carried.

Time to breathe, time to pause and give some witness to all the heartache. What has helped us so far, and what is better for letting go? Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Sunday when our visiting minister, Rev. Jenny Peek, brings us her reflection.

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please join us online at 10:30 a.m.

For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.

