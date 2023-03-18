Why the term

‘nice racism’ is

not an oxymoron

Melody Lenkner will be leading a discussion group based on the book “Nice Racism; How Progressive White People Perpetuate Racial Harm” by Robin Diangelo.

The theme for this month’s worship services is “vulnerability.“ This book calls upon us to be open to the feeling of vulnerability that it’s message may engender.

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service on Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

Sunday school is held at 8:30 a.m. and Worships at 10:00 a.m., at its building, located at 209 Fifth Ave. N.

Come join us as we celebrate the Lenten Season:

March 19th Sermon Title “The Unpolished People” Ephesians 5:8-14 and John 9:1-41

March 26th Sermon Title “When Jesus Cried” Psalm 130 and John 11:1-45

The church will also offer the following:

Sandwich Saturday, 10:30 a.m., every other Saturday outside of the church. Free bag lunch for those in need.

Blessing Box: Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing and leave some. Located outside of the Church.

Episcopal Worship; Ascension reads coming soon

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. on this Fourth Sunday of Lent.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at EpiscopalTwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Evening Prayer will be held at 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays during Lent., followed by a simple soup supper and Lenten study at 6 p.m. Fr. Shawn Carty will lead a discussion of St. Paul’s letter to the Galatians.

Ascension Reads, Ascension’s adult book group, will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, discussing C.S. Lewis’ “The Screwtape Letters,” and Scott Peck’s “The People of the Lie.” All are welcome, in person or on Zoom. Contact Linda at 208-490-0960 with any questions or for the zoom link.

All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.