Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Paul church holds German sausage sale

The Paul Congregational Church is having its 59th annual German Sausage “Sales” on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 26. We have chosen to cancel the “supper” this year, but will still be selling link sausage for $5 per pound at the church from noon—5 p.m. on that day. The address is 121 North Second West in Paul. Hope to see you there!

Online service: ‘A return to hope, for some, a beginning of hope, for all?’

With the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris, are you filled with hope? Relief?

If so, you are not alone. Yet a change in party at the helm, history tells us, may not bring much hope to many. Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship online this Sunday, as our visiting minister, Rev. Jenny Peek, shares her message of hope for us all.

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.