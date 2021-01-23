Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Paul church holds German sausage sale
The Paul Congregational Church is having its 59th annual German Sausage “Sales” on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 26. We have chosen to cancel the “supper” this year, but will still be selling link sausage for $5 per pound at the church from noon—5 p.m. on that day. The address is 121 North Second West in Paul. Hope to see you there!
Online service: ‘A return to hope, for some, a beginning of hope, for all?’
With the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris, are you filled with hope? Relief?
If so, you are not alone. Yet a change in party at the helm, history tells us, may not bring much hope to many. Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship online this Sunday, as our visiting minister, Rev. Jenny Peek, shares her message of hope for us all.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online at 10:30 a.m.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.
Episcopal worship services
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites you to join online worship of Holy Eucharist at 5 p.m. Saturday. Click the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” The livestream will start 10 minutes before the hour, with the service beginning promptly on the hour.
For those not able to join us online at the live time, the service will be available for viewing at any time a few hours after the live service.
Other online worship, study and fellowship offerings are available. On Jan. 31, the congregation will hold a virtual Annual Meeting of the parish. See the church website for more information. For invitations to the Zoom meetings, please contact the church office.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is located at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.