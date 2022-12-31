Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

The Needs Not Noticed

This week, Timothy Ellis, intern minister of the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, will be reflecting on noticing where we put our energy and the multitude of ways our actions serve us. In the season of New Year’s resolutions, we’ll re-examine New England Transcendentalist beliefs about self improvement through the lens of our current values.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Episcopal Worship at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the community to celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday, with Fr. Shawn Carty presiding. Masks are optional. Following the service, Christmas greens and decorations will be taken down, and then a fellowship potluck will take place in the parish hall.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.