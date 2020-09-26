Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Holy Communion at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, will offer worship services of Holy Communion 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service.

Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.

In addition, for those remaining at home, a live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/UChgKmAM_5IS-R1VYYxiYcag. For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel about 12 hours after the scheduled service.

All in-church activities, meetings and use of the church building continue to be on hold at this time.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.

