Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Holy Communion at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, will offer worship services of Holy Communion 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service.
Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.
In addition, for those remaining at home, a live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/UChgKmAM_5IS-R1VYYxiYcag. For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel about 12 hours after the scheduled service.
All in-church activities, meetings and use of the church building continue to be on hold at this time.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online service: ‘If you knew me’
Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s visiting minister from Pocatello, the Rev. Jenny Peek, returns Sunday with her reflection, “If you knew me.”
A simple phrase, in Peck’s life she has spoken it as a beginning, as in, “If you knew me, you’d know I never meant harm, offense, disrespect to you or that situation or issue.”
Join the service Sunday for this chance both to honor some valid reasons for “if you knew me” and also to consider how those words sometimes get in the way of deepening relationships.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
The service is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For instructions on how to enter the online service, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and ask to be included.
