Prayers for All is today
TWIN FALLS — The first Saturday of the month is time for Prayers for All. Sponsored by the Baha’i Faith, it will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Max Newlin’s home, 328 Seventh Ave. E., Twin Falls. Celebrate by praying for everyone with different faith perspectives.
This month’s theme is “Human Rights.” Participants will study the fusion religions — Spiritualism, Voodoo, the Hare Krishna movement, Neo-Paganism, Cheondoism and Tenrikyo.
Prayers will be read from “Bhagavad Gita,” “Quran,” “Baha’i Prayers” and Buddhist, Christian and Jewish scriptures. A discussion will follow without proselytizing and with respect for all viewpoints.
Lutherans hold Holiday Festival today
TWIN FALLS — Our Savior Lutheran Church will host its annual Holiday Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church, 464 Carriage Lane N. Admission is a non-perishable food item or cash donation.
The show will feature quality handmade gifts from local crafters, artisans and members of the church. Tickets may be purchased for the raffle of a beautiful quilt. Everyone is invited to shop and enjoy.
This Holiday Festival is a fundraiser to help Hearts and Hands quilting group purchase the supplies needed to sew the hundreds of quilts that they have given to many local and out-of-town benevolent organizations.
Ascension Episcopal Church will hold its annual raffle at the festival with many items available for drawings. Proceeds will benefit the local Neighbors in Need food pantry.
Neighbors in Need raffle is today
TWIN FALLS — Antique furniture, coupons for cookies and yard work, a winter village, original paintings, a bread maker, jewelry, children’s books and more will be raffled to benefit the Episcopal Church of the Ascension’s Neighbors in Need community outreach program.
Raffle items will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., during its Harvest Festival. The raffle drawing will be held at 2:30 p.m. You do not need to be present to win.
Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Each item has its own raffle cup. In this way, buyers will win only items in which they are interested.
Neighbors in Need, in existence since the mid-1970s, works with Magic Valley social service agencies to provide food boxes and limited financial assistance for local families. Partnering with the South Central Community Action Partnership, the Mustard Seed, Valley House, Health and Welfare and others, Neighbors in Need helps families who struggle with basic needs due to medical issues or unemployment/underemployment. Neighbors in Need is funded only through donations and fundraisers.
St. Edward’s hosts Harvest Festival today
TWIN FALLS — St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church will hold its annual Harvest Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the parish hall, 212 Seventh Ave. E.
The menu will include a Thanksgiving-style dinner, beer and wine. There will be a silent auction, raffle and indoor kids’ carnival.
The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids younger than 12 and $25 for a family with two adults and four children younger than 18.
Methodists hold turkey dinner tomorrow
WENDELL — The United Methodist Church will host its annual turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church, 129 N. Main St. Admission by donation.
You have free articles remaining.
The dinner will feature turkey, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, vegetables and dessert.
Healing prayer and Family Sunday School at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., with the Rev. Lauren Schoeck presiding. First Sunday Healing Prayer will be offered during the service. The in-gathering of pledges for the upcoming year will occur. Childcare for children younger than 5 years will be provided from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service in the parish hall. Additionally, Family Sunday School will be held in the parish hall with opportunities for all ages to learn and experience thankfulness.
This will be the final Sunday of gathering food and hygiene items for Gilbert’s Pantry — the food pantry for students at the College of Southern Idaho. The items will be taken next week to the annual Idaho Diocesan Convention to be held Nov. 8 through 10 in Burley.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Where deep joy meets the world’s deep need
TWIN FALLS — The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 160 Ninth Ave. E. Mary Beth Bolin will follow the November theme of “Attention” and focus the congregation on that place where our deep joy meets the world’s deep need. She will explore the spiritual practice of paying attention to the places in our world that need the most healing. People must continually listen to the voices of oppressed peoples and communities while finding joy through personal liberation that is intimately connected with liberation for all.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome at the church. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Enjoy the Magic Valley Thanksgiving Celebration
TWIN FALLS — The public is invited to the third annual Magic Valley Interfaith Thanksgiving Celebration. It will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 in City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. Bring a non-perishable food item for donation.
This is a community gratitude celebration for family and friends. There will be music, refreshments and remarks from community members and religious leaders.
If inclement weather intervenes, the Presbyterian Church at 209 Fifth Ave. N. will generously welcome the celebration.
The event is organized by the Faith Leaders of the Magic Valley group.
St. Jerome’s hosts Craft Bazaar
JEROME — St. Jerome’s Catholic Church will hold its Craft Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16 at the church, 216 Second Ave. E. Admission is free.
There will be more than 20 local artists in attendance, as well as crafts and a Sweet Shop. A $6 lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Methodists hold Holiday Bazaar
TWIN FALLS — The First United Methodist Church annual Holiday Bazaar and Lunch will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at the church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Enter across from City Park on Fourth Avenue.
There will be many vendors in attendance including small businesses, handmade crafts and baked goods. A soup and sandwich lunch will be offered by Boy Scout Troop 67.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.