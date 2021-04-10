Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Holy Communion will be celebrated at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.

A live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel several hours after the scheduled service.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.

Online service: ‘I was so much older then, I’m younger than that now.’

This month as we reflect on what it means to be a People of “Becoming,” Mary Beth Basinger will share with the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship her thoughts on becoming younger. Inspired by the Bob Dylan song “My Back Pages,” she will reflect on how we can shed concepts like good, bad, smart, right or successful, and return to a place where it is enough to just be.