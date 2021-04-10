Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

‘Feed My Sheep’ Ministry/Community Garden Applications
“Feed My Sheep” is an outreach ministry at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension that supplies a meal to the hungry and homeless once a month at the Mustard Seed in Twin Falls. Prior to COVID, there was a dedicated group of volunteers who would make and serve the meal. Due to COVID restrictions, now the program provides sandwiches from local restaurants, purchased chips and treats and donated beverages from Pepsi. The packaged meals are delivered to the Mustard Seed for distribution to hungry families. In the past, proceeds for the Feed My Sheep program came from a grant from the Rotary Club and Ascension’s annual Blessing Sale. In 2020 we were unable to hold the Blessing Sale and it is still under discussion for this year.
Donations to support this wonderful ministry are being collected during April and May, and may be left at the church during worship services or mailed to the church office. Please mark any donations for “Feed My Sheep.”
The Community Garden at Ascension will be open for growing vegetables this summer after lying fallow in 2020. Spaces are available for parishioners and for the community at large. Applications to obtain a garden space are available by emailing the church office (office@episcopaltwinfalls.org), and must be submitted by April 15. Gardeners will be asked to observe mask and distancing protocols.
Holy Communion will be celebrated at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.
A live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel several hours after the scheduled service.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online service: ‘I was so much older then, I’m younger than that now.’
This month as we reflect on what it means to be a People of “Becoming,” Mary Beth Basinger will share with the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship her thoughts on becoming younger. Inspired by the Bob Dylan song “My Back Pages,” she will reflect on how we can shed concepts like good, bad, smart, right or successful, and return to a place where it is enough to just be.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.