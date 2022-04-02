Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Rupert Methodists Church plans Easter, other events

The Rupert United Methodist Church, 605 H St., has services and events planned.

The church gathers at 9:30 a.m., every week for Sunday School and at 11 a.m. on Sunday for worship.

Lent celebration will be held at 6 p.m. April 5 with St. Nicholas Mime group presenting the last week of Jesus on earth. A meal will follow the performance.

Worship will be held at 11 a.m. on Palm Sunday, April 10, Good Friday service is at 7p.m. April 15 and Easter Sunday service is at 11 a.m. with an Easter egg hunt to follow at noon.

The Chancel Choir will present special music for each of these services and all are welcome.

Call the church office at 208-436-3354 for more information.

The View From the long end of the diving board

There are times in our lives when we’re so confused, our suffering so great, that all we can do is surrender. But that kind of humility doesn’t come easy to us. How can we cultivate the wisdom of surrender now so that we can greet tragedy with equanimity?

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service Sunday will be both in person at our location, 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls, as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service April 3rd.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed (or none at all), immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible (in rear).

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

For further information please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Lenten Worship at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. worship service on this fifth Sunday in Lent. All are welcome. Fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

