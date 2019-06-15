Hope Community Church holds Father’s Day barbecue today
PAUL — Hope Community Church will host a free community Father’s Day barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 25 N. Fourth St.
There will be lawn games, food and fun for everyone.
For more information, call 208-438-5126.
Methodists host Vacation Bible School this week
RUPERT — The Rupert United Methodist Church will hold its Vacation Bible School from 9 to 11:30 a.m. today through Friday at 605 H St.
This year’s theme is “To Mars and Beyond.”
Coordinators John and Nanette Eilers invite children ages four through 11 to enjoy the week-long event of Bible stories with Jesus as the captain.
For more information, call 208-436-3354 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Summer Labyrinth Walk at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The community is invited to an outdoor summer evening Labyrinth Walk from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N.
Docents will be available to explain more about the labyrinth for those who have not had this experience before.
Children must be accompanied by adults.
Holy Communion will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church.
Childcare for infants to five-year-olds will be from 8:45 a.m. until after worship.
Fellowship coffee and refreshments will be available after the service.
The Knit-Us-Together handwork group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in the small meeting room at the church.
Projects for shawls, baby hats and adult hats and scarves are available.
Many participants also work on their own projects. Everyone is welcome.
Enjoy worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Hollister Presbyterians dedicate stained-glass window
HOLLISTER — The Hollister Presbyterian Church will dedicate the Fleenor Family stained-glass window during 11 a.m. worship Sunday at 2461 Central Ave.
The Rev. Jim Sommer will do the dedication and give the message. The Rev. Sue Fleenor will also speak.
There will be refreshments and fellowship following the service. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Linda at 208-733-9183..
Lighthouse Christian launches Trust Jesus Tour
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian Fellowship will embark on its first Trust Jesus Tour.
The Seeds Family Worship Band, lead by Jason Houser, will perform.
The band is made up of youth 16 to 20 years old who are passionate about Jesus, love worship and have a heart to minister to kids and families.
The free local event will be at 6:30 p.m. June 23 at the church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
It is specifically designed for worshipful engagement of all ages — toddlers to grandparents.
Jason Houser and team will lead the worship experience with joyful music set to God’s Word along with background tracks and brightly colored animated videos.
Seeds Family Worship child volunteers will help lead the hand motions and engage the church in meaningful worship.
For more information, call 406-407-8680 or email Caleb@seedsfamilyworship.com.
Presbyterians hold movie nights
TWIN FALLS — The public is invited to the First Presbyterian Church Tuesday night barbecues and movies at 7 p.m. in the courtyard of the church, 209 Fifth Ave. N.
The movies will begin at dusk and will be shown on a 14-foot blow-up screen.
The theme for the summer movies is baseball, and all are rated PG.
The first movie night will be June 25 with the screening of “Rookie of the Year.”
Bring your own blankets or lawn chairs.
The other movie nights will be July 16, July 30, Aug. 13 and Aug. 27.
Unitarian Universalists salute Father’s Day
TWIN FALLS — Malcolm Metzler, a Twin Falls congregant, will give a tribute to fathers at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E.
Metzler will address the topic of fatherhood and share stories from his experience of being a father later in life.
He will also share thoughts about what it means to experience someone who is a father in our culture today.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel.
Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome.
Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible.
Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org
Rupert pastor leaves
RUPERT — The Rev. David Madden, pastor of the Rupert United Methodist church, will leave for his new post in Oregon after his last worship service June 23.
Those people in the Mini-Cassia area who have been touched by Malden’s friendship are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. that day and to remain for the reception to follow.
