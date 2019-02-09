Unitarians consider ‘The Triumph of Trust Over Experience’
What does it mean when we say we trust someone or something? What does it mean when we say we trust in God, or in the universe? Does it mean we think things will always go our way? What happens in our hearts and souls when things do not go our way, especially in matters of deep import? The Rev. Elizabeth Greene will reflect on these questions, and on how trust relates to faith and hope during services for the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. The facility is handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
The service is at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Rock Creek Community Church hosts special weekend
TWIN FALLS — Rock Creek Community Church will hold its annual Chili and Soup Cook-off dinner after the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday at 262 Fifth Ave. E.
At 6:30 p.m., Lance and Grace Earl from Rockland will teach about Christian forgiveness for murder, with the theme “Can We Be Forgiven?” The public is invited to attend all events, which are free.
For more information, call 208-734-5268.
Camp Sunday at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to a worship service of Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at 371 Eastland Drive N. Paradise Point Sunday will be celebrated with camp songs and stories; the congregation is invited to wear their camp shirts to church. Child care will begin at 8:45 a.m., and a fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.
Sunday afternoon religious study, “Living the Questions,” will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls.
On Monday, Djembe Drumming with Robby Fox will meet from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. with a fee of $10 for participants. If you need a drum supplied, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
The knitting group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Bible study meets from 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension.
The church is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
