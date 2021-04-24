Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal Worship, Ascension Reads at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, welcomes the community to worship services of Holy Communion at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service.
A live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel about 12 hours after the scheduled service.
Ascension Reads, an adult formation class, will resume at 4 p.m. Sunday via Zoom. In a three-part exploration of the wisdom of the wilderness, Fr. Rob Schoeck will lead the discussions, beginning with “The Wisdom of the Desert” by Thomas Merton. Other online worship and fellowship opportunities are available; see the church website for more information. Please contact the church office for links to the Zoom meetings.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online service: The social gospel and us
The social gospel movement shifted protestant Christians’ attention toward suffering in the world, compelling followers to ease that pain and to right the wrongs of society.
Today, we are urgently called as the work continues. Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Sunday as Rev. Jenny Peek brings her reflection on our faith community’s place in a 21st century revival as our principles compel us to comfort the afflicted even as we risk affliction.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online this Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.