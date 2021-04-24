Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal Worship, Ascension Reads at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, welcomes the community to worship services of Holy Communion at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service.

A live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel about 12 hours after the scheduled service.

Ascension Reads, an adult formation class, will resume at 4 p.m. Sunday via Zoom. In a three-part exploration of the wisdom of the wilderness, Fr. Rob Schoeck will lead the discussions, beginning with “The Wisdom of the Desert” by Thomas Merton. Other online worship and fellowship opportunities are available; see the church website for more information. Please contact the church office for links to the Zoom meetings.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.