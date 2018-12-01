Prayers for All is today
TWIN FALLS — The first Saturday of the month is the day for Prayers for All. The Baha’i Faith of Twin Falls invites the public to the event at 10 a.m. Saturday at the home of Max Newlin, 328 Seventh Ave. E. This month’s theme will be “Service to Humanity.”
Prayers from “Bhagavad Gita,” Buddhist, Christian and Jewish scriptures, the Quran and Baha’i Prayers will be read. Discussion will follow without proselytizing and with respect for all viewpoints.
For more information, call 208-221-8621.
Methodists invite public to celebrate Advent
BUHL — The United Methodist churches of Buhl, Hagerman, Filer, Wendell and Jerome — Magic Valley Ministries — invite all who are curious about the season to celebrate Advent together.
Rev. Mike Hollomon will preach at 9:30 a.m. at the Hagerman church and 11 a.m. at the Filer church for the four Sundays of Advent — Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23.
Rev. Penny Hodges will preach at 9:30 a.m. at the Wendell church and 11:30 a.m. at the Jerome church. Members of the Buhl church will serve as guest speakers during Advent.
The sermons will focus on scriptures featured in Brian McLaren’s book, the traditional United Methodist liturgy for Advent will be shared and carols of the season will be sung.
Bishop J.W. Stanovsky has invited United Methodist congregations to participate in a Crossover Year to Life beginning this Advent. Magic Valley Ministries will join other congregations throughout the Northwest in a year-long study of Brian McLaren’s book “We Make the Road by Walking.”
Congregations will share the book in small groups and share blog posts to expand the study with reflections and prayers. There will also be opportunities for conversation and action.
Studies will be held at:
- Buhl UMC at 9:30 a.m. Mondays and at 10 a.m. Sundays
- Jerome UMC at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays
- Hagerman UMC at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
- Wendell UMC at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays
For more information, leave a message at 208-324-0981 or email ummvmoffice@gmail.com.
Ascension holds in-gathering for CASA
TWIN FALLS — During the month of December, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will collect hats, mittens, scarves and other warm clothing to donate to the Court Appointed Special Advocates program for children. These items will decorate a Giving Tree in the gathering area at the church.
The Fifth Judicial District CASA Program is a non-profit organization committed to speaking for the best interests of abused and neglected children. The group recruits, trains and supports volunteers to provide the highest quality Guardian ad Litem services, ensuring that every child grows up in a safe and permanent home.
The First Sunday of Advent will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., with the lighting of the Advent wreath and Holy Communion. First Sunday healing prayer will also be available during the service.
Nursery care for children 5 years and younger will begin at 8:45 a.m. Refreshments and an Advent activity for adults and children will be in the parish hall after the service, led by Rev. Lauren Schoeck. All are welcome for worship and fellowship.
Knit-Us-Together, the handwork group, meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in the small meeting room. On Thursdays, Bible Study is held from 11 a.m. to noon in the Memorial Room.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Unitarian Universalists study the ingredients for transformation
TWIN FALLS — The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The congregation meets at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W., near County West.
Through reflections and insights from stories, poems and science, the group will explore what it means to change and transform, what prompts people to begin and stay on the journey of transformation and what some of the key ingredients are for facilitating change.
Illustrations from the book/movie “Wonder,” poetry by Mary Oliver and Anais Nin and the neuroscience of Dr. Joe Dispenza will be used to assist in this exploration of transformation. How transformation applies to individuals and to the spiritual community will also be addressed.
Remember the non-perishable food collection for the Idaho Food Pantry continues all month.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Parking is in the rear of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Burley LDS hold Christmas concert
BURLEY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a Christmas concert called “Peace in Christ” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley.
Everyone is welcome to attend this free evening of Christmas music.
Kimberly Methodists collect non-perishable food items
KIMBERLY — Crossroads United Methodist Church is collecting non-perishable food items for Kimberly’s Rock Creek Food Pantry the first of each month. Ridley’s donated a grocery cart for this purpose.
Bring your non-perishable food items to the church at 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly.
Burley church holds Holiday Lunch and Mini-Bazaar
BURLEY — The First Christian Church will host its Holiday Lunch and Mini-Bazaar from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at the church, 1401 Oakley Ave., Burley.
Everyone is invited to eat a community meal — soups and cinnamon rolls. Free-will donations will be appreciated.
There will be craft items, baked goods and Christmas gifts to purchase, also.
