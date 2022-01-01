Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Beginning of the New Year

The beginning of the New Year is an artificial beginning to be sure — but still a time to reflect. Like Janus, the god for whom January was named, we glance back at past joys and sorrows. This Sunday we shall look forward by looking backward.

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service January 2nd.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed [or none at all], immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

We are handicapped accessible [in rear]. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Episcopal Worship at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the community to celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. Masks are required for worship, as congregational singing has resumed. Following the service, Christmas greens and decorations will be taken down, and then a fellowship potluck will take place in the parish hall.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

