Unitarian Universalists pay attention to suffering
TWIN FALLS — In keeping with the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s theme for November, “Attention,” the Rev. Monica Dobbins will bring the message “Paying Attention to Suffering” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
The Japanese novelist and long-distance runner Haruki Murakami says that “Pain is inevitable; suffering is optional.” Must we suffer? And if so, how can we keep our suffering from taking over our lives?
Dobbins is the assistant minister of the First Unitarian Church of Salt Lake City, where Her ministry focus includes religious education for adults and interfaith cooperation for social justice.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Gifts of Love in-gathering at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The November in-gathering at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will be for Gifts of Love, a local non-profit program that provides a wide variety of books, decorative or smaller items — in new or like-new condition — to four local care facilities so residents can select gifts for family members. Gifts for all ages are welcome, as well as gift-wrapping supplies and monetary donations.
Worship will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls, with the service of Morning Prayer. Nursery care for children younger than five will be provided from 8:45 a.m. until after the service.
Djembe Drumming with Robby Fox will meet from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday at the church. The fee of $10. If you need a drum supplied, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
St. Nicholas Catholic School holds fundraiser
RUPERT — St. Nicholas Catholic School invites you to attend its Roaring Twenties Gala at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Burley Inn Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave.
Enjoy an evening with friends, appetizers, live and silent auctions, raffle games and more. Dress for the theme or just the night out.
St. Jerome’s hosts Craft Bazaar
JEROME — St. Jerome’s Catholic Church will hold its Craft Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Nov. 16 at the church, 216 Second Ave. E. Admission is free.
There will be more than 20 local artists in attendance, as well as crafts and a Sweet Shop. A $6 lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Methodists hold Holiday Bazaar
TWIN FALLS — The First United Methodist Church annual Holiday Bazaar and Lunch will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at the church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Enter across from City Park on Fourth Avenue.
There will be many vendors in attendance including small businesses, handmade crafts and baked goods. A soup and sandwich lunch will be offered by Boy Scout Troop 67.
