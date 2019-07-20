Events at Ascension Episcopal
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N. Child care for infants to five-year-olds will be provided from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Fellowship coffee and refreshments will be available after the service.
Drums not Tums Drumming will meet from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m Monday. If you need a drum supplied, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
The Knit-Us-Together handwork group will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the small meeting room at the church.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Unitarian Universalists explore driving as a spiritual practice
TWIN FALLS — The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E. Karen Fothergill will provide insights into how driving can become a spiritual practice.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Seventh Day Adventists hold Vacation Bible School
TWIN FALLS — The Seventh Day Adventist Church/Hilltop School will host its Vacation Bible School from 2 to 5:15 p.m. Monday to Friday at 131 Grandview Dr., Twin Falls. It is designed for 4 to 12 year-olds.
Latter-day Saints celebrate 100 years in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will celebrate its 100th anniversary of organizing in Twin Falls with a musical production, “Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection.”
This high-quality production will include a live orchestra, talented actors and singers and wonderful stage sets.
The uplifting event is free for everyone. Performances will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls.
As a sacred musical drama depicting events surrounding the Savior’s life, the production is foremost a testimony of Christ and his divine mission as the redeemer of the world.
The first act, about his birth, depicts the events leading up to the Nativity including the stories of Zacharias and Elisabeth, Mary and Joseph and the shepherds of Bethlehem.
The second act, about his resurrection, begins with Christ’s burial and recounts the visitations of the resurrected Savior to Cleopas and the disciple on the road to Emmaus, to Mary Magdalene at the garden tomb and to the Apostles in the upper room and by the Sea of Galilee.
The production closes with the Savior’s charge to take the gospel to all the world and the joyous anticipation of his millennial return.
To buy tickets, go to twinfallspageant.org.
Castleford Baptist host ROAR Vacation Bible School
CASTLEFORD — Life is wild. God is good. The Castleford Baptist Church will hold its ROAR Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon July 29 to Aug. 2 at the church, 290 Winesap Ave.
Learn to navigate the wilds of life through God’s goodness. Explore together through Bible lessons, crafts, games, music and snacks. Admission is free.
For more information, call Thomas at 208-537-6825 or email cfordacct@gmail.com.
