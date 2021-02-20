Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Please join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.

Online auction to benefit Ascension’s Neighbors in Need

Artwork, jewelry, home decor, books, unique items and more are available at the Idaho Auction Barn website to benefit the Neighbors in Need outreach ministry at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls. Bidding is open through Feb. 25 for more than 60 items at auctionsidaho.com. Items can be picked up at the church on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26 – 27.

Neighbors in Need provides non-perishable food for the Twin Falls School District school pantries and works with Community Action to help local families facing financial difficulties through limited assistance with rent, utility payments or other needs.

In person worship at Ascension this weekend will be offered at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service. Following each service, drive through communion will be offered curbside in the front circle of the church, from 6 to 6:30 Saturday evening and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.