Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: ‘Show and tell us, what brought you here’
German Protestant theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who was known for his opposition to Nazism, said “the person who loves ‘their dream’ of community will destroy community, but the person who loves those around them will create community.”
A challenge many have faced in transitioning to the digital community, is the adherence to this dream of their community. A community that needs that physical presence of in person gatherings, and they might be lost in that dream, forgetting that the people that make up the community are still there, and interested in connection.
For this week’s Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service, people are asked to please bring:
1. An item for a little show and tell. Ideally, this will be an item that uniquely represents how you — a member or guest of our beloved community — and your travels brought you here, at this virtual gathering of the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
2. A hat
As a means of audience participation, worship associate Digger would like you to have it near during the gathering.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.
Online auction to benefit Ascension’s Neighbors in Need
Artwork, jewelry, home decor, books, unique items and more are available at the Idaho Auction Barn website to benefit the Neighbors in Need outreach ministry at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls. Bidding is open through Feb. 25 for more than 60 items at auctionsidaho.com. Items can be picked up at the church on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26 – 27.
Neighbors in Need provides non-perishable food for the Twin Falls School District school pantries and works with Community Action to help local families facing financial difficulties through limited assistance with rent, utility payments or other needs.
In person worship at Ascension this weekend will be offered at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service. Following each service, drive through communion will be offered curbside in the front circle of the church, from 6 to 6:30 Saturday evening and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.
For those remaining at home, a live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel approximately 12 hours after the scheduled service.
Wednesday night Lenten study will be offered on Zoom at 7 p.m., with priests Rob and Lauren Schoeck leading a discussion of “Life Transformed: The Way of Love in Lent.” Other online worship and fellowship opportunities are available; see the church website for more information. Please contact the church office for links to the Zoom meetings.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.