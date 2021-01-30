Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: ‘Small group discussion’

On Sunday, the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will explore a new concept to create an opportunity to involve our attendees to share their thoughts as part of their spiritual journey.

Visitors to our online service are always welcome. Simply follow the information to join our service on the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowships website magicvalleyuu.org or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com with a brief message stating you wish to be included in our Zoom online service.

We will will begin with our regular online service then we will break into small groups where we will discuss the theme of “Imagination.” We will focus on these three questions:

Has imagination ever led you astray?

What is the opposite of imagination?

Is there more to see in your “enemy” than what you’ve been imagining?