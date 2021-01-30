Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: ‘Small group discussion’
On Sunday, the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will explore a new concept to create an opportunity to involve our attendees to share their thoughts as part of their spiritual journey.
Visitors to our online service are always welcome. Simply follow the information to join our service on the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowships website magicvalleyuu.org or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com with a brief message stating you wish to be included in our Zoom online service.
We will will begin with our regular online service then we will break into small groups where we will discuss the theme of “Imagination.” We will focus on these three questions:
- Has imagination ever led you astray?
- What is the opposite of imagination?
- Is there more to see in your “enemy” than what you’ve been imagining?
Participants may ponder these questions now or are welcome to attend the service without any preplanning. During the service, we will meditate on these questions then each person can select one to speak about. The goal is to figure out which question is “yours.” Which question captures the call of your “inner voice”? Which one contains “your work”? What is this question trying to get you to notice or acknowledge?
Our service is from the “Soul Matters” program of the Unitarian Universalist Association.
Host Karen Fothergill and co-hosts Don Morishita, Digger Stout, Terry Ford and Ike Eickley will be facilitating the small group discussions. Perri Gardner will be our tech host.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Episcopal worship service, annual meeting and education
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites you to join online worship of Holy Eucharist at 5 p.m. Saturday. Click the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” The livestream will start 10 minutes before the hour, with the service beginning promptly on the hour.
On Sunday, the congregation will hold a virtual Annual Meeting of the parish. For invitation to the Zoom meetings, please contact the church office.
On Feb. 3 and 10, Fr. Rob Schoeck and Cn. Lauren Schoeck will lead a two-session Digital Instructed Eucharist on Zoom. Email Fr. Rob for the Zoom link. Other online worship, study and fellowship offerings are available; watch the church’s webpage for more information.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.