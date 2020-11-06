Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

“Gifts of Love” Ingathering at Ascension

The November ingathering at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will be for “Gifts of Love”, a local non-profit program. Now in its 23rd year, “Gifts of Love” provides a wide variety of books, decorative or smaller items, in new or like-new condition, to four local care facilities. Gifts for all ages are welcome as well as gift-wrapping supplies and monetary donations. Donations would be appreciated by Nov. 15, so that items can be sorted, packaged and delivered to the facilities in early December. Please contact Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924, about where to take donations.

Holy Communion at Ascension will be celebrated Saturday Nov. 7th at 5 pm and Sunday Nov. 8th at 9 a.m. with the Rev. Lauren Schoeck presiding. There will be no child care; children are welcome at the service. Modifications to assure the health of the congregation are in effect. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.