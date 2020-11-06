Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

“Gifts of Love” Ingathering at Ascension
The November ingathering at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will be for “Gifts of Love”, a local non-profit program. Now in its 23rd year, “Gifts of Love” provides a wide variety of books, decorative or smaller items, in new or like-new condition, to four local care facilities. Gifts for all ages are welcome as well as gift-wrapping supplies and monetary donations. Donations would be appreciated by Nov. 15, so that items can be sorted, packaged and delivered to the facilities in early December. Please contact Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924, about where to take donations.
Holy Communion at Ascension will be celebrated Saturday Nov. 7th at 5 pm and Sunday Nov. 8th at 9 a.m. with the Rev. Lauren Schoeck presiding. There will be no child care; children are welcome at the service. Modifications to assure the health of the congregation are in effect. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.
For those remaining at home, a live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to YouTube and look for The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, ID. For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel approximately 12 hours after the scheduled service.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is located at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online Service: “What Does Gratitude Look Like?”
Our guest speaker this Sunday is Rev. Anne Spencer, Minister’s Assistant, Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple.
The Thanksgiving holiday is just a few weeks away. What does it mean to show gratitude? How do we sincerely say “Thank you” for all that we have received? The Japanese word for gratitude, “Arigatai,” literally means, “difficult/rare to become so.” This term reminds us that much of what we have received, including much that we have taken for granted, is indeed rare and special; this realization can inspire us to cultivate a sense of good fortune and humility for what we have received.
In her message, Rev. Anne Spencer, Minister’s Assistant, Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple in Ontario, Oregon, will share some history and insights into gratitude and thankfulness from Buddhist and Japanese perspectives and encourage everyone to try to get out of their gratitude “ruts” and find new things to be grateful for and new ways to recognize and express that gratitude.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online at 10:30 AM Mountain Time, Nov. 8.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!