Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

LDS church cancels worship services, limits temple work
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temporarily suspended activities like ceremonial baptisms for dead ancestors at its temples worldwide, though ordinances like marriages can still be done by appointment in some locations. The faith has already suspended worship services and decided to hold its signature conference without attendees.
Finding faith presentation set
Two of the seven principles of Unitarian Universalism are to affirm and promote free and responsible search for truth and meaning and a respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.
Lejla Becirovic, national award winning social worker and author of “Beyond Borders,” a book about her family’s experience as refugees during the genocide in Bosnia, will speak to the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship about “finding faith” during the hardest times in life.
As part of this experience, Becirovic will share her story of escaping war and homelessness and finding faith through her losses.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Child care is available.
Please continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who may need it.
Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.
For more information, call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
Choral Evensong at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to a service of Choral Evensong at the church at 5 p.m. Saturday. Rooted in the monastic tradition, a choral evensong is a service of lessons from scripture, psalms, prayers, responses and canticles — all as a way to wrap up the day.
The choir and clergy sing the majority of the service, allowing the congregation a moment of quiet reflection amidst the ancient prayers, the beautiful music and the still silence. Local men’s chorus The Choir Guys will serve as the choir for the choral evensong and will debut two canticles written for this service by their director Daniel Gawthrop.
All are welcome to attend.
The Sunday service of Holy Communion will be held at 9 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Lauren Schoeck.
Nursery care for children under 5 years is available from 8:45 a.m. until after the service.
A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.
On Wednesday, the Knit Us Together handwork group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church, working on prayer shawls, baby hats or individual projects.
Anyone interested in knitting, crocheting or other handwork is invited to join the group.
Thursdays in Lent, a mid-week evening program of fellowship, reflection and prayer, will continue on March 19.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m., participants will eat, learn and worship together in the parish hall. Child care will be provided.
All are welcome.
Come as you are; bring what you can to share in a potluck meal.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or call 208-733-1248.