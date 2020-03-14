Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Child care is available.

Please continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who may need it.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

For more information, call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Choral Evensong at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to a service of Choral Evensong at the church at 5 p.m. Saturday. Rooted in the monastic tradition, a choral evensong is a service of lessons from scripture, psalms, prayers, responses and canticles — all as a way to wrap up the day.