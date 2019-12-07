Twin Falls Methodists host lunchtime holiday concerts
TWIN FALLS — Lunchtime Vibrations, a holiday series of short concerts, will be held at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church. Short concerts will be held on Wednesdays, Dec. 11 and 18 at 12:15 p.m. Bring your lunch and join others in the sanctuary to celebrate the holidays with local musicians, including Sarah Benton and Helen Iverson on the pipe organ and Marsha Neibling on the harp. For more information, contact the church at admin@twin.church or 208-733-5872.
Nativity display open house at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley community is invited to “O Holy Night,” a display of personal Nativity sets at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m., and after the Sunday worship service until noon. A special guest will arrive at 4 p.m. Children are particularly invited.
The Second Sunday of Advent will be celebrated at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion. Nursery care for children 5 years and under is available beginning at 8:45 a.m. Following worship, a fellowship coffee hour and Ascension Café, the adult discussion group, will be offered. All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship.
On Monday, Djembe Drumming will be offered in the Ascension library from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. There is no charge for this class. Call Paula at 208-961-1349 if you have questions or need a drum supplied.
On Friday, The Choir Guys will hold a concert in the sanctuary of the church at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to hear this all-men’s choir.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible at 371 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. For more information about Ascension, call 208-733-1248 or email ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Prayers for All
TWIN FALLS — The first Saturday of the month is time for Prayers for All. The Baha’i Faith of Twin Falls invites the public to attend at 10 a.m. Saturday at Max Newlin’s home, 328 Seventh Ave. E., Twin Falls. This month’s theme is “Racial Harmony.”
Participants will study the new religions — John Frum Movement, Falun Gong, Cao Dai, Scientology and Shinshukyo.
Prayers from “Bhagavad Gita,” Buddhist, Christian and Jewish scriptures, the Quran and Baha’i prayers will be read. Discussion will follow without proselytizing and with respect for all viewpoints.
For more information, call 208-221-8621.
‘In Awe of Children’
The theme for Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship this month is Awe. The intern minister, Mary Beth Bolin, will explore this theme through stories of the awesomeness of children. Through these stories, members will reflect upon the awesome potential of human development and the fierce strength of love that is brought out in those who love children.
Please remember to continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who my need it.
In addition, after the service there will be a potluck meal.
The fellowship meets at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
