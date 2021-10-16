Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Special music tonight at Ascension

Weekend worship services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday night Mass service will be in-person and will feature music from Simon and Garfunkel. Masks are required. A soloist will perform the special music; there will be no congregational singing

The Sunday morning service will be in person as well as online. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” Masks are required. Instrumental music will accompany the service.

By direction of the Bishop of the Diocese of Idaho, masks are required for all activities inside the building. Fellowship following both services will be held outdoors.

Wednesday Night Formation continues on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. The program “Pilgrim: a Course for the Christian Journey” is led by Fr. Rob Schoeck. Call or email the church for more information.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

