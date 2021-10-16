Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Special music tonight at Ascension
Weekend worship services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday night Mass service will be in-person and will feature music from Simon and Garfunkel. Masks are required. A soloist will perform the special music; there will be no congregational singing
The Sunday morning service will be in person as well as online. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” Masks are required. Instrumental music will accompany the service.
By direction of the Bishop of the Diocese of Idaho, masks are required for all activities inside the building. Fellowship following both services will be held outdoors.
Wednesday Night Formation continues on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. The program “Pilgrim: a Course for the Christian Journey” is led by Fr. Rob Schoeck. Call or email the church for more information.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.
Break the silence
Every January the Council for Domestic Violence releases the previous year’s statistics regarding domestic violence incidents. For the most part society sees these as just numbers, but Voices Against Violence sees these numbers as stories of real people who need real help. Join Voices Against Violence Executive Director Reylene Abbott to explore the stigma around domestic violence and to prepare your heart to lend a helping hand.
The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “Zoom Service October 17th.”
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible [in rear]. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
