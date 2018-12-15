Unitarian Universalists reflect upon ‘Dark Mystery’
TWIN FALLS — The winter solstice is almost upon us — that day when we have less light than any other day of the year. Days are pretty short all around this period, letting us reflect upon the mysteries of light and dark in our lives and how such things affect our spirits and our spiritual outlooks.
When we are in darkness, we also live in the hope of lighter days, of the Christ Child and stars and angels, of the miraculous oil-burning lamps of an ancient people. In the mystery that dark can bring, we can grow our hearts in love.
The public is welcome to hear this sermon by the Rev. Elizabeth L. Greene at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. The congregation meets at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W., near County West.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Twin Falls Lutherans celebrate Advent
TWIN FALLS — Our Savior Lutheran Church will hold an Advent service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 464 Carriage Lane N. Prepare your spirit for the coming of Christ during this meditative service of Holden Evening Prayer. Everyone is invited.
A free-will offering made during this service will be designated to purchase and ship Bibles to the refugee camp in Zambia where several of the refugees resided before moving to Twin Falls.
Nativity display at Ascension tonight
TWIN FALLS — The community is invited to experience “Joy to the World,” a display of personal nativity sets at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the parish hall, 371 Eastland Drive N. The display will continue until noon Sunday.
The Third Sunday of Advent will be celebrated at 9 a.m. with the lighting of the Advent wreath and Holy Communion. Nursery care for children five years and younger will begin at 8:45 a.m.
Knit Us Together, the handwork group, meets from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays to create prayer shawls, hats and scarves or to work on individual projects. Bible Study is from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursdays.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Reformed Church begins Recovery for Life classes
TWIN FALLS — The Reformed Church’s Recovery for Life ministry will kick off with a meal at 6 p.m. and class at 7 p.m. beginning Jan. 7 at the church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. The meal/class program runs every Monday night through May.
If you’re struggling with hurts, habits or hang-ups, you’re welcome to attend. The classes offered will be 12-step recovery, codependency, grief share, parenting and many more.
For more information, call Johnny at 208-733-6128, ext. 105, or email johnny@tfrc.org or go to tfrc.org/r4l. For transportation, call 208-733-6128.
