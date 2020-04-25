Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Online Service: Owning our Actions, With or Without a Deity

Online Service for the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Twin Falls: Our visiting minister from Pocatello, Rev. Jenny Peek, explores the evolution of ethnocentric to anthropocentric theology.

Through the story of American Humanism’s origins in John H. Dietrich and with consideration of Unitarian Universalism as it is today, how is Humanism serving our better natures (or not)?

Please visit us online beginning at 10:30 Mountain time.

For instructions on how to enter our online service please contact mvuuf83301@yahoo.com

