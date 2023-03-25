What they tell you about serving the poor is only half the story

What comes to mind when imagining free community meals, or soup kitchens? It could be a scene of people who “have,” sharing with people who “have not.” This over-simplified story is told and retold a thousand ways in religious texts, poetry, and song. It is one that implicitly requires some people to have, and some people to “have not.” Which do you want to be? Who among us is always only one or the other? Join us Sunday morning for our visiting minister’s message. Rev. Jenny Peek serves our sibling UU congregation in Pocatello, Idaho and joins us via Zoom.

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service on Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

Sunday school is held at 8:30 a.m. and Worships at 10:00 a.m., at its building, located at 209 Fifth Ave. N.

Come join us as we celebrate the Lenten Season:

March 26 Sermon title: “When Jesus Cried” Psalm 130 and John 11:1-45

Palm Sunday, April 2, Sermon title: “The Cheerleaders” Isaiah 50:4-7 and Matthew 21:1-11

The church will also offer the following:

Sandwich Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, outside of the church. Free bag lunch for those in need.

Blessing Box: Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing and leave some. Located outside of the Church.

Ascension Reads, Episcopal Worship

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. on this Fifth Sunday of Lent.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at EpiscopalTwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Reads, Ascension’s adult book group, will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, discussing C.S. Lewis’ “The Screwtape Letters,” and Scott Peck’s “The People of the Lie.” All are welcome, in person or on Zoom. Contact Linda at 208-490-0960 with any questions or for the zoom link.

This will be the final mid-week worship, soup and study of this Lenten season. Evening Prayer will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, followed by a simple soup supper and Lenten study at 6 p.m. Fr. Shawn Carty will conclude our discussion of St. Paul’s letter to the Galatians.

All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.