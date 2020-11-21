Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: ‘Exiled for speaking truth to power’

Over the millennia, we humans have held beliefs so dear that we end lifelong ties of family and friends over dissenting opinions. Yet also we have striven for truce, peace, reconciliation, tolerance and even acceptance of differences. This Sunday, Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship visiting minister Rev. Jenny Peek of the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will share her reflection on this topic.

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please join us online at 10:30 a.m.

For instructions on how to enter our online service, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.

