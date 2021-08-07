Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

School supplies ingathering at Ascension
During the month of August, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will collect school supplies for students in the Twin Falls School District. Last year, TFSD served well over 400 homeless children. When school begins many students show up with no supplies whatsoever, making it difficult for students and teachers alike. School supplies for all grades, kindergarten through 12, are greatly needed. Supply lists for all grades are available in the gathering area of the church where the supplies will be collected.
Holy Communion will be celebrated at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday service will be in-person as well as online. Service music and hymns will be sung; masks are required. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”
At the Sunday morning service, masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated. Instrumental music will accompany the service.
An outdoor fellowship time will follow both services.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Berean Baptist Church has new meeting place
Berean Baptist Church of Wendell will be meeting, starting Sunday, at the Wendell High School auditorium. Sunday School/Bible Study starts at 10 a.m.; worship at 11 a.m. All are invited to participate. Contact Pastor Paul Kroeger, 208-539-5769, with questions.
‘Our Understandings of Humanism’
Humanism is the belief that human beings are the source of meaning and values. It is a scientific search, self-correcting and open to change with new knowledge and new insights. Some religious evangelists deride Humanism as a faith leading to nowhere. Humanists see humanity as having the capacity for continued growth and development, and they accept responsibility for encouraging that growth. But, there are different types of humanism. Literary Humanism, Renaissance Humanism. Western Cultural Humanism, Philosophical Humanism, Christian Humanism, Modern, Secular, and Religious Humanism. Please join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to learn and discuss this philosophy of living.
Our service will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service August 8th.”
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit our website, magicvalleyUU.org.
