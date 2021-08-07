Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

School supplies ingathering at Ascension

During the month of August, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will collect school supplies for students in the Twin Falls School District. Last year, TFSD served well over 400 homeless children. When school begins many students show up with no supplies whatsoever, making it difficult for students and teachers alike. School supplies for all grades, kindergarten through 12, are greatly needed. Supply lists for all grades are available in the gathering area of the church where the supplies will be collected.

Holy Communion will be celebrated at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday service will be in-person as well as online. Service music and hymns will be sung; masks are required. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

At the Sunday morning service, masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated. Instrumental music will accompany the service.

An outdoor fellowship time will follow both services.