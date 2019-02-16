Unitarian Universalists study stages of faith
TWIN FALLS — Members of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will explore the natural stages of faith development into adulthood and discuss what potential benefits and drawbacks can come from gathering together with others who are in a variety different phases of faith and transitional faith stages.
The public is welcome to join at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Lutherans hold potato bar and auction
TWIN FALLS — Our Savior Lutheran Church will hold its 32nd annual potato bar and auction at 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at 464 Carriage Lane N. A donation of $5 per individual or $20 per family will be appreciated.
Customize a large Idaho baked potato with assorted toppings; add salads and veggies to go along with your spud. Desserts and many other silent auction items will be available for browsing and bidding on until the silent auction closes at 6 p.m.
The live auction will then begin. Each item will go to the highest bidder, whether present or live online at Our Savior Lutheran’s Facebook page. Local businesses and individuals generously donated many great items to support this annual fundraiser.
The youth group will also hold a raffle and games throughout the evening.
Proceeds from the event will provide scholarships for many children to enjoy a week at Luther Heights Bible Camp by Alturas Lake.
Wednesday knitting at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — Knit-Us-Together, the handwork group at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, welcomes everyone to its weekly gathering from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N.
The primary ministry of the group is to make prayer shawls, but members also create preemie hats for babies at St. Luke’s and scarves and hats for the Seaman’s Church Institute Christmas at Sea Project. There are no requirements as to style, method or product. Beginning lessons are also offered for those who want to learn to knit or crochet.
The Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will begin at 8:45 a.m. A fellowship coffee hour and Christian Education for adults and children will follow the worship service.
Sunday afternoon religious study, “Living the Questions,” will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls.
The Ascension office will be closed Monday for Presidents Day.
Bible study will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday to discuss the scriptures for the upcoming Sunday.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Castleford Methodists present Cale Moon in concert
CASTLEFORD — The United Methodist Church will present country music entertainer Cale Moon in concert at 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at the church, 303 Elm St.
Enjoy a gospel-music-filled worship service with Moon’s country vocals and down-home talents, followed by a light supper. A free-will offering will be appreciated to help send church youth to camp.
For more information, call 208-421-2781 or 208-421-4436.
