“Taking on Love”

This week the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, will explore the principles and values that make up our Unitarian Universalist faith tradition. Timothy Ellis, intern minister of Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, will reflect on the history of how we built a faith tradition based on principles and commitments rather than doctrine or creed. We’ll also consider what it means for us to reflect on and refine the ways we talk about these principles and values.

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service on Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Candlemas at Ascension; Food Ingathering

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the community to celebrate Holy Communion and Candlemas at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Candlemas celebrates the return of light, and commemorates the presentation of Jesus at the Temple of Jerusalem, referring to him as the light of the people of Israel. Candles used in the church will be blessed at the service. Congregants are invited to bring candles from home to be blessed. Masks are optional.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at EpiscopalTwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

During the month of February, Ascension will collect non-perishable food to stock the Neighbors in Need food pantry. During all school months of the year, Ascension delivers non-perishable food to Bridge Academy to stock their school food pantry.

Foods which are familiar and easy for children to prepare at home are encouraged: tuna or chicken, canned soup with meat, chili, vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, boxed or microwaveable macaroni and cheese, boxed oatmeal packets, cold cereal. A shopping basket is in the gathering area of the church for donations.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.