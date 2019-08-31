No worship service at Rupert Methodist Church on Sunday
RUPERT — Due to some members of the Rupert United Methodist Church attending the annual Family Church Camp north of Fairfield, there will be no worship service at the church Sunday. Instead, attend the service at 9 a.m. at the Paul United Methodist Church, 127 W. Clark St. with the Rev. Janice Haftorson officiating. This will be a casual-dress service. Bring a friend. The Rupert Sunday service will be back on schedule at 11:30 Sept. 8 at the church, 605 H St. For more information, call 208-436-3354 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Thietten performs at county fair service
FILER — A community church service will take place at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at the Twin Falls County Fair at the free stage area. The 45- to 60-minute service will feature a message by Pat Branch — a local cowboy preacher, scripture readings by 4-H youth and special music by Jaime Thietten — a local singer.
Thietten — pronounced Teet’n — is a Christian recording artist, song writer and pro-life advocate who has a passion for the world around her. She’s discovered over the years that, through song, she could not only find meaning in her own life but could encourage others. Over her 20-year career, Thietten has established an international touring base and recorded more than a half dozen albums. Through it all, she has held to her message: “God’s love never fails us and because of that, there is hope.” Thietten resides in Twin Falls with her husband Pete and their rescue boxer-dog Mac.
Catholics begin RCIA classes Sept. 19
TWIN FALLS — St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church will begin a new year of classes for the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults. The first session will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in the parish hall, 212 Seventh Ave. E., Twin Falls. Weekly sessions will run from September through May. The high point will be the Easter vigil — Holy Saturday — on April 11.
The initiation program is for any adult interested in learning more about the Catholic faith and especially for those who wish to join the church. It is also for adults who were baptized Catholic but never received any or all of the following sacraments: Holy Eucharist, Reconciliation or Confirmation. Where is the Holy Spirit leading you? Find out on this faith-filled journey. For more information, call Mike Havener at 208-490-3465 or Katy Touchette at 208-293-2343.
Ascension holds pet food drive
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will hold a pet food drive for the Magic Valley Humane Society/Twin Falls Animal Shelter during September. The greatest need is for dog and cat food; dry pet food that has been opened will be accepted. Cash donations will be used for veterinary care. These gifts will be blessed Sept. 29, then given to the shelter during the Blessing of the Animals Celebration.
Holy Communion will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls, with First Sunday Healing Prayer available. Child care for infants to 5-year-olds will be provided from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Fellowship coffee and refreshments will be available after the service. All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Unitarian Universalists host Water Communion service
TWIN FALLS — The Water Communion, sometimes called the Water Ceremony, was first used at a Unitarian-Universalist worship service in the 1980s. Many congregations now hold a Water Communion once a year, often at the beginning of the new church year in September.
Members, including friends and visitors, bring to the service a small amount of water from a place special to them. During the appointed time, the people pour their water together into a large bowl one by one. As the water is added, the person who brought it tells why this water is special.
Participants may also bring a small sample of water which can be symbolic of the actual location to add to the bowl.
The combined water is symbolic of our shared faith coming from many different sources. It is often then blessed by the congregation and sometimes is later boiled and used as the congregation’s holy water in child dedication ceremonies and similar events.
The Water Communion service is an excellent opportunity for Unitarian Universalist congregations to express their commitment to our Sixth Principle: We covenant to affirm and promote the goal of world community with peace, liberty and justice for all.
The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
