Buhl church holds chili fundraiser today
BUHL — The Calvary Assembly of God will host its Everything Chili and Christmas Corner fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 110 Fruitland Ave., Buhl.
The cost is $4 for chili dogs and chili fries or chili by the bowl. Baked goods and Christmas items will be individually priced.
Celebration of Thanksgiving is today
TWIN FALLS — Faith leaders from the Christian, Muslim and Jewish communities will hold a Celebration of Thanksgiving and Gratitude from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
It will be a gathering-in-community for giving thanks and to support each other during these difficult times.
There will be statements from civic and religious leaders, music and refreshments. Everyone is welcome.
Paul church screens ‘I Can Only Imagine’
PAUL — The Hope Community Church is showing the movie “I Can Only Imagine” at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, 25 N. Fourth St. E., Paul. The screening is free.
The church is also holding a children’s coat drive during the movie.
Twin Falls Methodists collect winter items
TWIN FALLS — Cooler weather and falling leaves remind us that the season has changed; cold and snow will follow. Unfortunately, there are many for whom the season brings challenges.
For the past several winters, the Twin Falls United Methodist Church has hung scarves, hats and gloves on its stair railings to help those who need warm items for the winter.
Again this year, it will collect newly purchased or handmade scarves, hats and gloves to distribute as cold weather sets in. For more information, call 208-733-5872.
Unitarian Universalists hear ‘All My Memories of Love’
TWIN FALLS — November holds both Veteran’s Day and Transgender Day of Remembrance. Rev. Elizabeth L. Greene will reflect on how people look back, and on how looking with love transforms both memories and current lives.
The public is welcome to hear the message at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The congregation meets at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W. near the old hospital, Twin Falls.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Parking is in the rear of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Gooding Methodists hold turkey dinner
GOODING — The United Methodist Church will host its annual turkey dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church, 805 Main St, Gooding. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.
If you need a home delivery, find a neighbor or friend who can help since the church cannot provide this service.
Everyone is welcome to enjoy good food and for fellowship with friends and neighbors.
Twin Falls LDS hold celebration of gratitude
TWIN FALLS — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a free Musical Celebration of Gratitude at 7 p.m. Sunday at the stake center at 2085 S. Temple Drive, Twin Falls.
Themed for Thanksgiving but falling on Veteran’s Day, there will also be musical arrangements celebrating America.
Ascension hosts guest drummer
TWIN FALLS — The community is invited to participate in the Drum Not Tums drumming group from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday in the library of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Doors will open at 6:35 p.m.
Guest instructor Robby Fox will lead the group and introduce drum circles. His first drumming experiences were with his father Jeff Fox — playing jazz and learning to keep time. Since then, he has played in many venues including China and Ireland. He attended a facilitator training program for drum circles in Oahu, Hawaii.
Fox says, “Drum circles are amazing events, often sparking new relationships and meaningful experiences. Regardless of your skills with percussion or even your sense of rhythm, drum circles are an accessible activity for people of all ages and dispositions.”
There is a fee of $10 per participant, to be paid at the end of the session.
If you need a drum, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
Rock Creek Community Church hosts the Earls
TWIN FALLS — The Rock Creek Community Church will host speakers Grace and Lance Earl at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, 262 Fifth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Originally from Rocklyn, Idaho, the Earls will share their testimony about the tremendous grace of God in their lives and the new ministry they have embarked upon.
The regular Sunday service will be at 10 a.m. when Rev. Mark Browne will share a sermon on the Trinity. Attend and hear of this doctrine made understandable.
