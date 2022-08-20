Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

CSI Refugee Center presentation setPlease join us this Sunday for a presentation by Jenny Reese from the CSI Refugee Center. She will be providing an update on the Refugee Center and how we can demonstrate our belief in the first two principles of Unitarian Universalism, which is to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person and to seek justice, equity and compassion in human relations. Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 9th Ave. E. Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service August 21st.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed (or none at all), immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO Exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.

We are handicapped accessible (in rear).

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Please join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 9th Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

For further information please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit our website http://magicvalleyUU.org .

Episcopal worship in Twin Falls

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community for Sunday worship of Holy Communion celebrated by the Reverend Fred Elwood. The service will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. A fellowship coffee hour, hosted by the Idaho Episcopal Foundation, will take place after the service. Childcare may be available; children are also welcome in the sanctuary for worship.

Fr. Elwood was rector at Ascension during the 1980s and now lives with his wife, Alice, in Buhl, Idaho. He will be serving as regular supply clergy on first and third Sundays of each month while Ascension moves through the search process for a new rector.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.