Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Greg and Glenda Bostock offer 2 Magic Valley concerts

Greg and Glenda Bostock merge the international language of music and video, adding inspiring visuals to their soul-stirring music and life-changing testimonies. Many of their songs and videos have been used nationally and internationally bringing hope to people all around the world.

After being stranded in Vietnam due to the pandemic, the Bostocks experienced the feeling of being trapped abroad, only to discover God had them exactly where they needed to be.

The Bostocks are bringing the message that God’s promises are true and He will never leave us or forsake us. If God is for us, who can be against us?

Join the Bostocks as they share a message of hope found in Jesus Christ through anointed music and testimonies! Admission is free, but this ministry is funded through contributions and monthly support. As a 501©(3) non-profit organization, donations are tax-deductible.

For more information, go to blastoffmusic.org.

The first Magic Valley concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at Full Life Family Church, 189 Locust St. N., Twin Falls. Call 208-733-5349 for more information.