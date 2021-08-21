Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Loving the Hell Out of the World

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are on everyone’s minds these days, to what end? Motivated by a deep desire to build a better world, just and equitable for all beings, Unitarian Universalists can “love the hell out of the world” more confidently and competently — with intention and consistent effort. Our visiting minister from Pocatello, Rev. Jenny Peek, brings her message to Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship this Sunday.

Our service will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for Zoom sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “Zoom Service August 8th.”

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.