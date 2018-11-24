Twin Falls Methodists host Wednesday mini-concerts
TWIN FALLS — Brown Bag Mini-Concerts will return for a holiday series at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Short organ concerts will be held at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays — Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12 and 19.
Bring a sack lunch and relax in the sanctuary to celebrate the holidays with local organists. For more information, call 208-733-5872 or email tffumc@gmail.com.
Unitarian Universalists ask ‘Who would meet us at the table?’
TWIN FALLS — The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday to hear Rev. Jenny Peek, visiting minister from Pocatello, share a post-Thanksgiving message about breaking bread together.
How do we decide when and where to share a meal, and who do we invite? Let’s expand that invitation, in love and with fierce commitment, to building a better world — one neighborhood at a time.
The congregation meets at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W., near county West.
The non-perishable food collection for the Idaho Food Pantry continues till Nov. 30.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Twin Falls Methodists hold Holiday Bazaar
TWIN FALLS — The United Methodist Church will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the church, 360 Shoshone St. E.
The event will present local crafts and homemade baked goods and will host local small businesses.
Boy Scout Troop 67 will sell loaded fried potato lunches featuring your choice of toppings.
For more information, call 208-733-5872 or email tffumc@gmail.com.
Kimberly Methodists host Parent’s Day Out
KIMBERLY — The Crossroads United Methodist Church will host Parents’ Day Out from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the church, 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly. This free event is for infants and children to age 11.
Parents can drop their kids off anytime before noon and go Christmas shopping.
It will be a fun time of crafts, games, songs, stories and snacks. Lunch will be served at noon.
For more information, call 208-423-4311.
Ascension has a limited number of Advent calendars left
TWIN FALLS — Episcopal Church of the Ascension’s Neighbors in Need Ministry has a limited number of Advent calendars still available. Selling for $5, the calendars provide a countdown to Christmas, beginning Dec. 1, with small pieces of chocolate behind each window and a nativity scene in front. To buy one, call Cindy at 208-420-5147 or the church office at 208-733-1248.
Neighbors in Need is an outreach ministry which provides food boxes and limited financial assistance to Magic Valley families upon referral from local social service organizations.
Ascension will celebrate Morning Prayer at 9 a.m. Sunday at 371 Eastland Dr. N., Twin Falls. Nursery care for children 5 and younger will run from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.
The November in-gathering for Gifts of Love will conclude this Sunday. This ministry provides a wide variety of new or like-new items to four local care facilities where residents are able to select gifts to give to family members. Parties will take place Dec. 3 through 5; volunteers are welcome to help. For more information, call Linda at 208-734-6566.
Djembe Drumming — simple drumming in community — will take place in Ascension’s library from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday. If you need a drum supplied, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Buhl Methodists hold Christmas Tea
BUHL — The United Methodist Church invites the community to the annual Christmas Tea at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the church, 908 Maple St., Buhl. The event is free.
The program will feature violinist Molly Trujillo, a senior at Buhl High School.
Methodists invite public to celebrate Advent
BUHL — The United Methodist churches of Buhl, Hagerman, Filer, Wendell and Jerome — Magic Valley Ministries — invite all who are curious about the season to celebrate Advent together.
Rev. Mike Hollomon will preach at 9:30 a.m. at the Hagerman church and 11 a.m. at the Filer church for the four Sundays of Advent — Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23.
Rev. Penny Hodges will preach at 9:30 a.m. at the Wendell church and 11:30 a.m. at the Jerome church. Members of the Buhl church will serve as guest speakers during Advent.
The sermons will focus on scriptures featured in Brian McLaren’s book; the traditional United Methodist liturgy for Advent will be shared; and carols of the season will be sung.
Bishop J.W. Stanovsky has invited United Methodist congregations to participate in a Crossover Year to Life beginning this Advent. Magic Valley Ministries will join other congregations throughout the Northwest in a year-long study of Brian McLaren’s book “We Make the Road by Walking.”
Congregations will share the book in small groups and share blog posts to expand the study with reflections and prayers. There will also be opportunities for conversation and action.
Studies will be held at:
- Buhl UMC at 9:30 a.m. Mondays beginning Monday and at 10 a.m. Sundays beginning Dec. 2
- Jerome UMC at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Tuesday
- Hagerman UMC at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays beginning Wednesday
- Wendell UMC at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Wednesday
For more information, leave a message at 208-324-0981 or email ummvmoffice@gmail.com.
