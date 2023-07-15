Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

The stories we tell

It is human nature to tell stories, whether we are sharing our experiences that way or envisioning fictional narratives that tell us something important about human nature. Our perceptions of reality are reflected in the tales we tell each other. And, more importantly, those same stories demonstrate our fundamental beliefs. This Sunday, MVUUF member Jonathon Thompson will talk about the importance of storytelling as an art that belongs to everyone.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Please note our ZOOM information has changed. If you have been using previous ZOOM sign in information please email us for the new ZOOM sign directions. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed (or none at all), immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome. NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.

We are handicapped accessible at the back of the building. Please park off the alley or on the street in front or on the side of the building. Childcare is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

For further information, please call 208-420-1345 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

Pastor: Don Hammond

Worship Time – 10 a.m.

Adult Bible Study – 8:30 a.m.

Everyone is welcome!

July 16 – Sermon Title “When 25% is Enough” Romans 8:1-11 and Matthew 13:1-9 & 18-23

209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls

Community Outreach:

Sandwich Saturday – Free bag lunch, 10:30 a.m. July 22 located outside Church.

Blessing Box – Always available. Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing to someone else and leave some. Located outside the church entrance on Fifth Avenue

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites you to a service of Holy Eucharist at 9:00 a.m. this Sunday. All are welcome at Ascension’s services of worship, including children.

During the remaining Sundays in July, you are invited to come at 8:40 a.m. for informal hymn singing just before the service. Come sing your favorite hymn as we enjoy more music together this summer.

Ascension Church’s Sunday service is in-person and available online at Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” All are welcome at services of worship, including children. The building is handicapped accessible and located at 371 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or 208-733-1248.