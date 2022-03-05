Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Lent begins at Ascension; Ascension Studies and Reads

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. at the worship service on this First Sunday of Lent. The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” A fellowship potluck will follow the service.

Christian Education during Lent will be a study of “The Last Week” by Marcus Borg and John Dominic Crossan. This book takes the reader from Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday to the Empty Tomb of Easter morning. Class will meet via Zoom at 4 p.m. Sundays or in-person at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. On March 6 and 8, we will discuss the preface and chapters 1 and 2. Please join us!

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

“Yes, And”

The first rule of improv comedy is to say “yes, and.” When your acting partner gives you a line, respond with a yes, then add something to it. How can we, as Unitarian Universalists, use this principle to make our religious commitments stronger?

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service March 6th.”

A limited number of people who wish to attend our service in person is allowed as long as they are fully vaccinated, wear a mask during the service and maintain social distancing during the service.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality, compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Annual Basque Festival

St. Nicholas Catholic Church and School are having their Annual Basque Festival on Saturday, March 19, at the Rupert Elks Lodge.

An authentic Basque dinner will be served family style, which includes roasted leg of lamb, rice, garbanzo beans with chorizos, green salad with Basque dressing, green beans and dessert.

Dinner will be served from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The night’s activities will include an auction, raffle and dancing. After the auction, Barton and Bollar will be providing music for your dancing pleasure.

The price is $30 per person and $10 for children 12 and under. There will be a $5 cover charge for those who are not having dinner.

Dinner tickets are limited this year. Tickets may be purchased in advance at St. Nicholas School, 805 F St., Rupert.

They are also available at the door the night of the dinner.

Don’t miss out on the fun! We look forward to seeing you there!

